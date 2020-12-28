SNAP outreach specialist supports community at Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

"Hunger and food insecurity are something that I have a direct correlation with," said Krystle Jelks, the food bank's new SNAP outreach specialist. "It's just a really important field, and so I jumped at the chance to be a part."
Jelks, who grew up in Northwest Indiana, was excited to take on a new role and help her home community.
"One of the misconceptions about being on SNAP is that it's this long, drawn-out thing. Really, typical families are only on it for about six months to a year which is the time that they need just. a little help and assistance securing their food resources," Jelks said.
If you're in need of food, you can call 773-247-FOOD or click here to locate a food pantry near you.
You can help Feed the Love by donating to our virtual food drive.