SNAP outreach specialist supports community at Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

By Zach Ben-Amots
MERRILLVILLE, Indiana (WLS) -- With food insecurity on the rise nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana created a new position to coordinate SNAP benefits outreach and mobile food distribution.

"Hunger and food insecurity are something that I have a direct correlation with," said Krystle Jelks, the food bank's new SNAP outreach specialist. "It's just a really important field, and so I jumped at the chance to be a part."

Jelks, who grew up in Northwest Indiana, was excited to take on a new role and help her home community.

"One of the misconceptions about being on SNAP is that it's this long, drawn-out thing. Really, typical families are only on it for about six months to a year which is the time that they need just. a little help and assistance securing their food resources," Jelks said.

If you're in need of food, you can call 773-247-FOOD or click here to locate a food pantry near you.

You can help Feed the Love by donating to our virtual food drive.

Despite facing unprecedented obstacles during the 2020 school year, students in Crown Point came together to raise over $5,000 for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

