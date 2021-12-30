Chicago snow forecast this weekend with up to 12 inches possible along Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is bracing for a snowstorm this weekend that could bring up to a foot of snow in some places.The National Weather Service has issued afor Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties that will take effect early Saturday morning and continue through late Saturday night.ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said the snow will begin falling between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, with the heaviest snow expected between noon and midnight.Most areas will see snow accumulations in the 4 to 8 inch range, though areas near Lake Michigan could end up with up to a foot of snow due to lake enhancement, Mowry said.Travel conditions will rapidly deteriorate Saturday afternoon and will continue through the evening. Winds will gust up to 35 mph on Saturday night, creating blowing and some drifting snow.Winds will stay gusty as temperatures fall into the teens overnight, so expect roads to remain in poor condition into Sunday morning, Mowry said.The Chicago area saw its first measurable snow of the season Tuesday after one of the longest snowless droughts in the city's history.