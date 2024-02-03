35th annual Snowball Gala to raise money for HIV/AIDS patients at Lurie Children's Hospital

The 35th annual Snowball Gala will be a black-tie charity event at the Drake Hotel to raise money for HIV/AIDS patients at Lurie Children's Hospital.

The 35th annual Snowball Gala will be a black-tie charity event at the Drake Hotel to raise money for HIV/AIDS patients at Lurie Children's Hospital.

The 35th annual Snowball Gala will be a black-tie charity event at the Drake Hotel to raise money for HIV/AIDS patients at Lurie Children's Hospital.

The 35th annual Snowball Gala will be a black-tie charity event at the Drake Hotel to raise money for HIV/AIDS patients at Lurie Children's Hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Junior Council will host the 35th annual Snowball Gala on Saturday, February 24 from 7 p.m. to midnight at The Drake Hotel in downtown Chicago.

The black-tie gala benefits the Pediatric & Adolescent HIV/AIDS Clinic at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

The evening will be emceed by Chicago social media personality Rod Thill and include live music from Hello Weekend and DJ Mike Caliber.

There will also be food from local Chicago restaurants, an open bar, and a silent auction. Tickets are $180 each.

Junior Council is a board of young professionals in the Chicagoland area. To date, Junior Council has raised $2.7 million for Lurie, allowing the clinic to provide patients with accessible healthcare, scholarships, school supplies, necessary dental work, transportation to the clinic, and lifesaving medication.