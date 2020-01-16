Society

Incredible photos show purple haze form in sky over medical marijuana farm

SNOWFLAKE, Arizona -- There was a flashback to the 60s in the sky over a town in Arizona last week.

The video above shows a strange purple haze across the sky on a foggy day.

This light coming from a medical marijuana farm created the funky haze.

Ironically, "Purple Haze" just so happens to be the title of a popular Jimi Hendrix song from the 1960s.

Many people believe the song was a reference to drugs, even though Hendrix denied it.

The farm says the purple glow that appeared on Friday was just a coincidence.

A company spokesman says the glow came from red and blue lights that are used to help grow the pot plants.

There was fog in the area at the time, which reflected the lights and spread it across the sky.

RELATED:
Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of developing testicular cancer, study says
Woman in Argentina caught with 9 pounds of marijuana hidden inside fake baby bump
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonamarijuanafogu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News