Snowland celebration returns to Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee with fun winter activities

ByJose Baltierra WLS logo
Sunday, December 3, 2023 1:44PM
GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee is hosting it's annual Snowland celebration!

From now through January 8, families will experience a winter wonderland with daily snow showers, crafts, holidays stories and songs, plus visits from Santa!

There's also special holiday drinks for adults!

Elle Sahin, the entertainment manager for Great Wolf Lodge Illinois, joined ABC7 Sunday morning to give a preview of what guests can expect.

Admission is free, but you must be a guest at the resort.

You can find more information here.

