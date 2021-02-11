Social Security scam calls use false claims of Social Security Number theft to steal money

Resources to protect you from the Social Security scam

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Social Security scam calls are on the rise, racking up $45 million dollars in losses last year alone.Scammers pretending to be from the Social Security Administration call or leave threatening messages, saying your benefits are at risk.ABC7 I-Team Consumer Reporter Jason Knowles able to record one of those scam calls.: "Social Security how can I help you?": "Yes, I'm recording you, is this Social Security?": "Yes, this is Social Security. OK, OK, keep quiet and listen to me. Mr. Jason Robert, I have your file in front of me and I can see someone is misusing your Social Security Number and opening 77 accounts. Seventy-seven bank accounts in the state of Texas. Are you aware about this sir?": "No, are you serious?"The Social Security office of the Inspector General's Chicago Field Office said numbers from 2020 show 718,000 complaints and nearly $45 million in losses.Victims are instructed to wire money to "re-activate" or "clear" a Social Security Number from alleged "criminal activity." Knowles was told that his number was being "misused and that I needed to send gift cards or bitcoin.": "OK, do you have any nearby Target, any Walmart, any grocery store? Any bitcoin store?": "Um yeah, I have Target, I have Walmart.": "OK, just do one thing. Get your debit card and go to the Target, go to the Walmart right now."The man claiming to be from Social Security somehow had access to all of Knowles' information, including full name, address, and even his family's information.: "What do I need to do? You said I have 77 account attempts in my name in Texas?": "Yes, 77 bank accounts under your name in Texas and he's using your families information also, Allison, James, Jason, Jeffrey. So sir, listen to me very carefully you just tell me one thing, do you want to fight this case inside of the court house with a criminal attorney or can I forward your call to the ADR department or connect you to the ADR department?"He didn't say what the ADR department was. The call continues after he connected Knowles.: "Hello?": "Hi, is this (inaudible) With whom that I'm speaking with?": "Yes, I'm recording for my records because I'm terrified."Remember, government agencies will never call you asking for money or gift cards. Caller ID can also be faked.Social Security Administration Scam Information: https://www.ssa.gov/antifraudfacts/Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General: https://oig.ssa.gov/Federal Trade Commission Consumer Information: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2018/12/fake-calls-about-your-ssnCreate a My Social Security (https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/ ) account to help you keep track of your records and identify any suspicious activityVisit If You Want Extra Security ( https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/security.html#h3 ) to get information regarding extra security.