Social Security scam calls use false claims of Social Security Number theft to steal money

Scammers pretending to be from the Social Security Administration call or leave threatening messages, saying your benefits are at risk.
ABC7 I-Team Consumer Reporter Jason Knowles able to record one of those scam calls.
Fake Social Security: "Social Security how can I help you?"
Jason Knowles: "Yes, I'm recording you, is this Social Security?"
Fake Social Security: "Yes, this is Social Security. OK, OK, keep quiet and listen to me. Mr. Jason Robert, I have your file in front of me and I can see someone is misusing your Social Security Number and opening 77 accounts. Seventy-seven bank accounts in the state of Texas. Are you aware about this sir?"
Knowles: "No, are you serious?"
The Social Security office of the Inspector General's Chicago Field Office said numbers from 2020 show 718,000 complaints and nearly $45 million in losses.
Victims are instructed to wire money to "re-activate" or "clear" a Social Security Number from alleged "criminal activity." Knowles was told that his number was being "misused and that I needed to send gift cards or bitcoin."
Fake Social Security: "OK, do you have any nearby Target, any Walmart, any grocery store? Any bitcoin store?"
Jason: "Um yeah, I have Target, I have Walmart."
Fake Social Security: "OK, just do one thing. Get your debit card and go to the Target, go to the Walmart right now."
The man claiming to be from Social Security somehow had access to all of Knowles' information, including full name, address, and even his family's information.
Knowles: "What do I need to do? You said I have 77 account attempts in my name in Texas?"
Fake Social Security: "Yes, 77 bank accounts under your name in Texas and he's using your families information also, Allison, James, Jason, Jeffrey. So sir, listen to me very carefully you just tell me one thing, do you want to fight this case inside of the court house with a criminal attorney or can I forward your call to the ADR department or connect you to the ADR department?"
He didn't say what the ADR department was. The call continues after he connected Knowles.
Knowles: "Hello?"
Woman's voice: "Hi, is this (inaudible) With whom that I'm speaking with?"
Knowles: "Yes, I'm recording for my records because I'm terrified."
Woman hangs up.
Remember, government agencies will never call you asking for money or gift cards. Caller ID can also be faked.
Resources to protect you from the Social Security scam
Social Security Administration Scam Information: https://www.ssa.gov/antifraudfacts/
Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General: https://oig.ssa.gov/
Federal Trade Commission Consumer Information: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2018/12/fake-calls-about-your-ssn
Create a My Social Security (https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/ ) account to help you keep track of your records and identify any suspicious activity
Visit If You Want Extra Security ( https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/security.html#h3 ) to get information regarding extra security.