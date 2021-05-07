Society

4-year-old NYC boy secretly buys $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles on Amazon

BROOKLYN, New York City -- A 4-year-old boy from Brooklyn purchased more than $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon without his mother's knowledge.

Noah Bryant ordered 51 cases with a total of 918 popsicles for a whopping $2,618.85, to be exact, all shipped to his aunt's house.

Amazon would not take back the popsicles, meaning mother of three Jennifer Bryant, a social work student at NYU, is stuck with the bill.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, with more than $11,000 raised so far.

Amazon says they are in contact with Bryant family and will donate proceeds to a local charity.

Noah is on the autism spectrum, and the family says the additional funds will go towards his education.

In an update posted to GoFundMe, Bryant wrote, "As a parent to a child living with ASD (autism spectrum disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citybrooklynamazonchildren
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate overnight Morgan Park car burglaries
Bolingbrook teen dies from COVID 2 days after diagnosis
CPD sergeant allegedly took bribe from diver who found Rizzo's wedding ring in Belmont Harbor
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: CPD
IDES callback frustrations grow as lawmakers fight for answers
Gov. Pritzker: IL moves into Bridge Phase of reopening May 14
Grand jury indicts former cops on civil rights charges in George Floyd's death
Show More
Boil order lifted for Beverly Morgan Park
EV manufacturer Lion Electric to build first-ever US plant in Joliet
IL jail violated ICE detention standards: report
Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors
Chicago sports fans return to United Center this weekend
More TOP STORIES News