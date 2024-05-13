Speeding driver ends in deadly crash with 1 killed, 3 injured in Glenview, fire officials say

At least two cars were involved in a deadly Glenview crash left one dead and three others injured on East Lake Avenue, fire officials said.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a "catastrophic" crash in the north suburbs on Sunday, fire officials say.

At least two cars were involved in the wreck in the 1200-block of East Lake Avenue just after 11 p.m.

One person died at the scene and three people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, fire officials said.

One light colored car was split in half, the trunk torn away from the front half of the car.

A dark colored car had a lot of damage to the front and back end with the hood smashed all the way into the windshield.

Some of the debris crashed and broke a tall fence nearby.

The 911 caller who witnessed the crash, said he was believes he was being tailgated by a car he believes was a mustang.

The witness said one of the drivers sped around him going at least 90 mph before the crash happened. He said the driver turned his lights off and on.

"I seen him turn on his lights one more time and then a second later I seen lights in the air like of the cars got hit, one of these cars was pulling out and I think it just got T-boned," the witness said.

Family and friends were at the scene. No identities have been released.

The Glenview Police Department is investigating.

No word yet on the official cause of the crash.