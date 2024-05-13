Long-awaited South Shore Line double-track to start running Tuesday | LIVE

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Monday is the grand opening of the long-awaited double-track of the South Shore Line.

The new double-track runs 26 miles from Gary to Michigan City, Indiana.

The long-awaited South Shore Line double-track, which will bring passengers from Michigan City to Gary, Indiana, will start running Tuesday.

The $650 million project is expected to dramatically reduce travel times in northwest Indiana. It was also expected to make critical safety improvements at grade crossings and platform improvements at five stations.

It will be operational beginning Tuesday.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to speak on the project in Gary Monday morning.

Holcomb announced construction could begin on the project with the use of federal funds in January 2021.

The governor called the project a game changer for the state.