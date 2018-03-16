SOCIETY

ABC7's Karen Jordan participates in Dancing with Chicago Celebrities

ABC7's Karen Jordan danced in the 2018 Dancing with Chicago Celebrities Friday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC7's Karen Jordan took the stage at the 13th annual Dancing with Chicago Celebrities.

The event was a fundraiser for breast cancer research.

Karen participated in honor of her aunt, Gwen.
