SOCIETY

Chicago Children's Museum opens new art studio

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago Children's Museum at Navy Pier opens art studio (WLS)

Visitors of the Chicago Children's Museum at Navy Pier have a new space to explore their artistic side.

The museum opened its doors to the new 2,000 square-foot Art Studio on Saturday.

Children and adults can manipulate clay at interactive Clay Discovery Tables.

Daily workshops are also led by trained artist-educators.

The hour-long workshops include painting, drawing, costume-making and puppet-making.

All programs are designed for school-aged children, with the addition of a special weekly workshop designed for babies, toddlers and preschoolers held every Friday morning.

Click here for the museum's online calendar.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenartNow OpenChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News