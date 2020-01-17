Society

Barack Obama's loving birthday message to Michelle: 'You are my star'

Former first lady Michelle Obama felt the love Friday for her birthday thanks in no small part to a loving birthday wish from her husband, former President Barack Obama.

"In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!" the former president wrote in a tweet. He accompanied the message with four black-and-white photo booth-style shots of the couple hugging and kissing.



Within a matter of hours, Obama's tweet had earned more than 1 million likes and 150,000 retweets.

The former first lady, born on Jan. 17, 1964, is celebrating her 56th birthday.

Obama's birthday comes just weeks after she was named the "most admired woman" in the world for the second year in a row in a Gallup poll.

The former first lady, a mom of two, is also gearing up for the Grammy Awards later this month. She is nominated in the best spoken word category for the audio version of her best-selling memoir, "Becoming."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthdaysocial mediamichelle obamabarack obama
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Winter storm expected to dump 1-5 inches of snow on Chicago area Friday
2 brothers among 5 recovering after being shot at West Side barbershop
Driver in McHenry Starbucks crash that injured 5 had medical emergency, police say
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old girl
3 US airports to screen passengers from China for new illness
Serial killer released from prison against advice of victim's family
Man gets 60 years for death of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton on West Side
Show More
Hansa Coffee Roasters offers Chicago-coffee vibe in Libertyville
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
FBI Chicago offers $5K for information on man connected to attempted murder
The Cake With the Jar of Nutella on Top!
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News