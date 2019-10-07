Society

Richard Pfeiffer, coordinator of Chicago Pride Parade since 1974, dies at 70

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago gay rights leader, who coordinated the city's Pride Parade for 45 years, has died. He was 70.

Richard William Pfeiffer died Sunday, according to Tim Frye, his husband of 48 years. Frye shared the news with GoPride.com.

Pfeiffer served as coordinator of the annual Chicago Pride Parade since 1974, and he was also a member of the city's Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame.

Pfeiffer served as a member of the mayor's Advisory Council on gay and lesbian issues from 1985 to 1994. He served on the council under three different mayors.

Frye said a funeral will be held in West Edgewater, but a date and time hasn't yet been announced.
