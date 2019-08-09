Society

Chicago immigrants warned possible ICE raids targeting Pilsen homes, businesses

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are urging people to "know your rights" after ICE agents were reportedly spotted in a Chicago neighborhood.

25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez tweeted that his office received reports that ICE was approaching businesses and homes in Pilsen Thursday.

The alderman said those reports were confirmed by the National Immigrant Justice Center.



ICE raid fears comes after agents took nearly 700 immigrants into custody following workplace raids at chicken processing plants across Mississippi earlier this week.

Some of those arrested have since been released. But initially, children were separated from their parents, including 11-year-old Magdalena Gomez Gregorio.

"My dad didn't do nothing, he is not a criminal," Magdalena said about her father being arrested by ICE agents.

Up to seven poultry plants owned by several different companies were targeted. Park Ridge-based Koch Foods was one of them. ABC7 Chicago reached out to Koch Foods who did not have a comment.

Chicago immigration organizations have been on high alert since President Donald Trump's administration threatened massive raids a few weeks ago. But the size of the Mississippi operation came as a surprise to the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

"Of course, we are really concerned that this is just the shot across the bow, that more such large-scale operations will happen in the future," said Fred Tsao, the group's senior policy counsel.



The coalition and other immigrant groups, including Pilsen's Resurrection Project, have been spending the past few months making sure undocumented Chicago-area residents know their rights.

"People should know that their rights are to remain silent, to seek legal counsel and to have their case heard before an immigration judge," said Katherine Greenslade, an immigration attorney for the Resurrection Project.

RELATED: ICE raids in Mississippi prompt Chicago-area groups to take action

The Resurrection Project also advises people to be proactive by preparing guardianship for their children.

Chicago's Catholic extension is setting up a fund to help kids who have not yet been reunited with their parents.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker shared information on Twitter Thursday about what undocumented residents should do if ICE agents show up at their homes.





While some of the children affected by the Mississippi raids have been reunited with their families, Chicago's Catholic Extension is setting up a fund to help the kids that have not.

"Just think of what it would be like in your own family, if all of a sudden, your kids came home and you weren't there, said Father Jack Wall of Catholic Extension. "It's such a traumatic experience."

Food, farm and labor organizations are also uniting to set up a bail fund for the workers arrested by ICE agents.

Some immigration groups believe the raids are related to President Trump's reelection campaign, while Homeland Security officials said they're about enforcing the rule of law.

The raids have been planned for about a year.




A group of anti-Trump protesters partially shut down Lake Shore Drive for a brief period of time during rush hour Thursday afternoon.
EMBED More News Videos

A group of anti-Trump protesters partially shut down Lake Shore Drive for a brief period of time during rush hour Thursday afternoon.



The protesters fanned out across the southbound lanes of the drive at Monroe. A group of Chicago police officers on bicycles were with them.

They blocked traffic in the southbound lanes for about 15 minutes before moving out of the crosswalk and allowing traffic to flow again.

The demonstrators are protesting Trump's immigration policies. Their signs say they stand with immigrants and the victims of the El Paso mass shooting. They continued their demonstration along Lake Shore Drive after clearing out of the roadway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymississippichicagopark ridgeu.s. & worldiceimmigrationraid
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 alarm fire in Chicago Lawn neighborhood
Retired priest George Clements accused of sex abuse in 1970s
Police: Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate to be extradicted
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
'Endangered' man, 55, missing from Downers Grove
VIDEO: Drunk flight attendant fired
Boy charged with involuntary manslaughter after Aurora woman fatally shot
Show More
Bears lose against Panthers in 2019 pre-season opener
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Mother sues for excessive force after son, 12, shot during police raid
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, beautiful Friday
Police: Fla. man drives golf cart into Walmart, tries to run over people
More TOP STORIES News