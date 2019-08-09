Chicago immigrants warned possible ICE raids targeting Pilsen homes, businesses

25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez tweeted that his office received reports that ICE was approaching businesses and homes in Pilsen Thursday.
The alderman said those reports were confirmed by the National Immigrant Justice Center.
Our office has received reports that ICE is approaching businesses and homes in Pilsen today. We’ve confirmed these reports with the National Immigrant Justice Center.— Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez for the 25th Ward (@SigchoFor25) August 8, 2019
3/4
ICE raid fears comes after agents took nearly 700 immigrants into custody following workplace raids at chicken processing plants across Mississippi earlier this week.
Some of those arrested have since been released. But initially, children were separated from their parents, including 11-year-old Magdalena Gomez Gregorio.
"My dad didn't do nothing, he is not a criminal," Magdalena said about her father being arrested by ICE agents.
Up to seven poultry plants owned by several different companies were targeted. Park Ridge-based Koch Foods was one of them. ABC7 Chicago reached out to Koch Foods who did not have a comment.
Chicago immigration organizations have been on high alert since President Donald Trump's administration threatened massive raids a few weeks ago. But the size of the Mississippi operation came as a surprise to the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.
"Of course, we are really concerned that this is just the shot across the bow, that more such large-scale operations will happen in the future," said Fred Tsao, the group's senior policy counsel.
REMINDER: If ICE shows up at your door, you have rights. Memorize them.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 8, 2019
Visit @NIJC for more details and more info: https://t.co/8O5X72AQ4j pic.twitter.com/MkqW8rWR8x
The coalition and other immigrant groups, including Pilsen's Resurrection Project, have been spending the past few months making sure undocumented Chicago-area residents know their rights.
"People should know that their rights are to remain silent, to seek legal counsel and to have their case heard before an immigration judge," said Katherine Greenslade, an immigration attorney for the Resurrection Project.
RELATED: ICE raids in Mississippi prompt Chicago-area groups to take action
The Resurrection Project also advises people to be proactive by preparing guardianship for their children.
Chicago's Catholic extension is setting up a fund to help kids who have not yet been reunited with their parents.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker shared information on Twitter Thursday about what undocumented residents should do if ICE agents show up at their homes.
If @ICEgov tries to intimidate you or your family, know your rights.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 8, 2019
The state of Illinois refuses to coordinate with federal immigration enforcement. I signed a law ensuring local law enforcement does the same.
We're doing all we can to protect our residents. #WelcomingIL pic.twitter.com/twSisDXRJC
Please familiarize yourself with your rights, and share with your friends and family. Please call our office if you need support or if you’d like to report ICE activity: (773) 523-4100— Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez for the 25th Ward (@SigchoFor25) August 8, 2019
4/4
While some of the children affected by the Mississippi raids have been reunited with their families, Chicago's Catholic Extension is setting up a fund to help the kids that have not.
"Just think of what it would be like in your own family, if all of a sudden, your kids came home and you weren't there, said Father Jack Wall of Catholic Extension. "It's such a traumatic experience."
Food, farm and labor organizations are also uniting to set up a bail fund for the workers arrested by ICE agents.
Some immigration groups believe the raids are related to President Trump's reelection campaign, while Homeland Security officials said they're about enforcing the rule of law.
The raids have been planned for about a year.
Update: My team and I went to the area where these reports originated and it appears there is no longer ICE presence. It’s important to note that there were not any reported detainments.— Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez for the 25th Ward (@SigchoFor25) August 8, 2019
Will always keep the community informed if there are any further updates.
1/2
Mi equipo y yo fuimos a el área donde estos reportes originaron y aparece que ya no hay presencia de ICE. Es importante notar que no hay ningunos reportes de gente detenida.— Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez for the 25th Ward (@SigchoFor25) August 8, 2019
Seguiremos informando nuestra comunidad con las últimas noticias.
2/2
A group of anti-Trump protesters partially shut down Lake Shore Drive for a brief period of time during rush hour Thursday afternoon.
The protesters fanned out across the southbound lanes of the drive at Monroe. A group of Chicago police officers on bicycles were with them.
They blocked traffic in the southbound lanes for about 15 minutes before moving out of the crosswalk and allowing traffic to flow again.
The demonstrators are protesting Trump's immigration policies. Their signs say they stand with immigrants and the victims of the El Paso mass shooting. They continued their demonstration along Lake Shore Drive after clearing out of the roadway.