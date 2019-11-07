Society

China sets daily limits on video games for young players

An undated photo shows a child playing a video game. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kids who play video games in China now have to worry about more than just beating the game. The government is instituting new rules on how much time gamers can play.

The new rules were announced Tuesday and first reported by the New York Times. They include no playing after 10 p.m., no more than 90 minutes of gaming during the week and three hours on the weekend, and a budget for people who want to buy add-ons like virtual weapons. Those extras can only amount to $57 per month.

The limits are an attempt by the Chinese government to to rein in the country's gaming industry. It generates more than $33 in annual revenue but is also blamed for rising health concerns. In China, gaming is being blamed for an increase of young people becoming nearsighted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscochildrenvideo gamechinau.s. & worldhobbies
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daycare provider fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Asylum seekers at Mexico border crossing face return to cartel country
North suburban Grayslake teachers to strike Thursday
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, cold Thursday
Catholic school on NW Side faces apparent shutdown threat
As mayor preps for police supt. search, interim top cop coming
Show More
Man fires shots into South Side club after being denied entry, 2 injured
Escaped N.C.13-year-old double-murder suspect found
Victim of alleged racism at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings says company fails to understand impact
City launches new dashboard for affordable housing data
Little Village's beloved paleta vendor dies
More TOP STORIES News