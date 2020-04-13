Acts of kindness: NY couple turns porch into free market for those in need amid COVID-19 crisis

SYRACUSE, NY -- A New York couple is using their home's porch as a donation center amid tough times dues to the coronavirus pandemic.Scott Upham and Tammy Schuh say it's a free market to those in need, offering canned goods, pet food and even books and DVDs.They said it started out as a small way to give back and in just a few weeks, more people got involved and the market grew."Our slogan is 'take what you need and leave what you can' and basically anyone can come and take whatever they need," Upham said.They call their market "The Shoppe at Strathmore" named after their neighborhood.