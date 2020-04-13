Society

Acts of kindness: NY couple turns porch into free market for those in need amid COVID-19 crisis

SYRACUSE, NY -- A New York couple is using their home's porch as a donation center amid tough times dues to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott Upham and Tammy Schuh say it's a free market to those in need, offering canned goods, pet food and even books and DVDs.

They said it started out as a small way to give back and in just a few weeks, more people got involved and the market grew.

"Our slogan is 'take what you need and leave what you can' and basically anyone can come and take whatever they need," Upham said.

They call their market "The Shoppe at Strathmore" named after their neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkfoodcoronavirusacts of kindness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in 6 days, Pritzker says
Lightfoot calls Little Village smokestack implosion 'unacceptable'
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
Inside Chicago's refrigerated 'surge center' morgue warehouse for COVID-19 victims
What to know about Illinois' 20,852 COVID-19 cases
Body camera video released from fatal police involved shooting of 'armed' man
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, few storms Sunday night
Show More
Rabbi recovers from COVID-19, then symptoms return
Aurora hospital on lockdown after shots fired nearby
At least 3 dead as tornadoes sweep through US south
Student athletes deliver surprise gifts on Easter Sunday
HEARTWARMING! Mom gets to see son during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News