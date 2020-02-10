Society

Love on The Ledge: Couples marry, renew vows at Willis Tower Skydeck

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four couples took their love to new heights Sunday, exchanging their wedding vows at the Skydeck of the Willis Tower, as part of the fifth annual "Love on the Ledge" Valentine's Day contest.

The lucky couples tied the knot during a private, 15-minute ceremony on the ledge's glass-floor balconies that extend 4.3 feet from the building structure.

During the ceremony, the couples received complementary photos and celebrated with breakfast, a champagne toasts and special offerings onsite. The couples also received a stay at Swisstel in downtown Chicago for a pre-ceremony getaway.

The Skydeck is the highest observation deck in the U.S., located on the Willis Tower's 103rd floor at 1,353 feet in the sky.

To date, there have been 1,000 known marriage proposals, 116 weddings, 18 vow renewals on the ledge.

