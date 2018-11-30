LA PORTE, Ind. (WLS) --Friends and family members gathered at a church in La Porte, Ind. Friday morning for the funeral of an ER doctor killed in the shooting at Mercy Hospital last week.
Those that knew her still can't believe she is gone. The First Church of God was full of those that love and knew her.
Last Monday O'Neal's former fiancé shot and killed her, after confronting her about returning her engagement ring. The shooter went on to kill a pharmacy resident and a Chicago police officer.
Her family says she was determined to be a doctor to serve others, her colleagues agree, saying she always stayed focused and motivated.
"She always wanted to help people," said Paul Pryor, O'Neal's cousin. "It wasn't about the money, It was just about people, poor people, less fortunate people, that's all she did was just care."
"She was a very passionate physician," said Adele Cobbs, O'Neal's colleague. "She enjoyed her work. She enjoyed her patient population."
"We struggled together, we shared our stories together of how difficult it was and we motivated each other each step of the way," said Alexandria Holliday, who went to medical school with O'Neal.
The funeral followed a second visitation Friday morning.
