Mercy Hospital shooter shot himself, but killed by police bullet

CPD Officer Samuel Jimenez killed in Mercy Hospital shooting Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he responded to the call for help at Mercy Hospital.

A Chicago police officer responding to the shooting at Mercy Hospital had a bullet hit his gun holster. The officer was unharmed.

The gunman in the Mercy Hospital shooting died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, but also sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday afternoon.The death of shooter Juan Lopez, 32, was ruled a homicide as he was killed by a police bullet.Monday afternoon, Lopez opened fire at Mercy Hospital in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, killing three people - emergency room Dr. Tamara O'Neal, 38; pharmacy resident Dayna Less, 24; and rookie Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez, 28.O'Neal, who broke off her engagement with Lopez in September, was shot in the hospital's parking lot and died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner's office said.Jimenez, who had been with the Chicago Police Department for less than two years, died of a gunshot wound to his neck. Less died of multiple gunshot wounds. All deaths were ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.Lopez shot O'Neal in the parking lot and then ran into the hospital as he continued shooting, hitting Less as she was coming off of an elevator.Lopez exchanged gunfire with Officer Jimenez and other officers as he ran into the hospital. Jimenez was shot in the lobby. A second officer was also hit but the bullet hit his holster."Those officers who responded today saved a lot of lives because this guy was shooting that poor woman who had got off an elevator. Had nothing to do with nothing and he shot her. There's no doubt in my mind that all those officers who responded saved a lot of lives because we just don't know how much damage he was prepared to do," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, officials at Mercy Hospital said the hospital is now almost fully operational, with some outpatient clinics on the first floor still closed.In response to the shooting, Cardinal Blase Cupich released a statement saying,