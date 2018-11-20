EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4726412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police are honoring their fallen Officer Samuel Jimenez with memorial bunting at his police district.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4728428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officer Samuel Jimenez graduated from Foreman High School, where he was a student athlete and choir member.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4721073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mercy Hospital Shooting (1 of 14) CPD Officer Samuel Jimenez killed in Mercy Hospital shooting Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he responded to the call for help at Mercy Hospital.

A Chicago police officer responding to the shooting at Mercy Hospital had a bullet hit his gun holster. The officer was unharmed.

Rookie Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez was remembered as a hero who ran into danger a day after he was fatally shot while responding to gunfire at Mercy Hospital.Jimenez was one of three people killed by a gunman, identified as Juan Lopez, who was killed in a firefight with Chicago police. The other victims were emergency room Dr. Tamara O'Neal and pharmacy resident Dayna Less.Jimenez, 28, joined CPD's 2nd District in 2017. He married his high school sweetheart and had three young children.Tuesday morning, purple memorial bunting was hung at the 2nd District. Firefighters brought food and coffee to comfort his police brothers and sistersSince the shooting, a police squad car has been parked outside the Jimenez family home.Monday night, officers stood at attention as an ambulance carrying his body passed in a procession to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.Jimenez was a student athlete and choir member at Foreman High School, now known as Foreman College and Career Academy in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. He graduated in 2009.Years ago, Jimenez worked at Moretti's restaurant in the Edison Park neighborhood."When he was here, he was always looking to what he could do next to better himself," recalled Karen Kissane, a Moretti's manager. "He went to school, he had a plan, a goal. There were things he wanted to do, he wanted to achieve and he did that."Jimenez was shot and killed by the gunman inside the lobby of Mercy Hospital. He was responding to shots fired while he and his partner were on their way to a different call.Police were called to Mercy Hospital at around 3:30 p.m. after a gunman confronted O'Neal, who had recently broke off her engagement with Lopez.Lopez shot and killed O'Neal in the parking lot and then ran into the hospital continuing to shoot, killing a Less.Lopez exchanged gunfire with Officer Jimenez and other officers as he ran into the hospital. Jimenez was shot in the lobby. A second officer was also hit but the bullet hit his holster."Those officers who responded today saved a lot of lives because this guy was shooting that poor woman who had got off an elevator. Had nothing to do with nothing and he shot her. There's no doubt in my mind that all those officers who responded saved a lot of lives because we just don't know how much damage he was prepared to do," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation said that they will present Officer Jimenez's family with a check for $60,000 to help with expenses. The foundation also said they will take care of any education related expenses for his children.