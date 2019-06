EMBED >More News Videos Russ Ewing, who reported for ABC7 for 14 years, died Tuesday at the age of 95.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter Russ Ewing has died at age 95.Russ worked as a reporter at ABC 7 for 14 years, and years before that at NBC.He was especially well-known for his ability to convince crime suspects to surrender peacefully to police. In fact, more than 100 suspect surrendered with Russ's help over the years.Russ was also an accomplished musician, playing the piano with jazz greats like Chicago's Ramsey Lewis.He retired from ABC 7 in 1995.