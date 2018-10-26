HALLOWEEN

Pennsylvania mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Forget about "Elf on a Shelf" this holiday season and worry about "Doll in the Hall." (Photo by Krystah Wright/Facebook)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. --
Forget about "Elf on a Shelf" this holiday season and worry about "Doll in the Hall."

One Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania mom is terrorizing her kids with a spooky toy this Halloween.

Krystah Wright set up a special Facebook page for the prank. Wright explained her idea: "Instead of an Elf on the Shelf in December, I'm doing a Doll in the Hall in October. Basically, you take a creepy Annabel porcelain doll that your kids already believe is haunted and keep secretly moving it around the house. For an extra festive touch, I put the doll right in bed with one of the kids whenever they throw it in the trash."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyprankhalloweenu.s. & worldviralPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
'Hocus Pocus' is back in theaters
With Rogers Park killer still at large, parents take precautions for Halloween
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
More halloween
SOCIETY
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Mega Millions lucky break! Man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
More Society
Top Stories
Cesar Sayoc arrested in Florida as suspect in pipe bomb scare
Pipe bomb suspect apparently threatened Rep. Gutierrez on social media
23 alleged gang members indicted in racketeering investigation
Human remains reportedly found at property searched in case of missing Joliet woman
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Rapper 6ix9ine linked to shooting investigation in NYC
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Lisa Madigan: Rauner's office hid health dangers of Willowbrook Sterigenics plant for months
Show More
Sex offender charged with breaking into Wicker Park home, stabbing woman
Vernon Hills soccer coach sentenced for sexual assault of teen boy
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
Ex-priest steals $330K from 96-year-old survivor of Nazi prison camp
More News