coronavirus chicago

Navy Pier restaurants, parking, boat rides now open; rides remain closed, fireworks canceled through July 4th

By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parts of Navy Pier have welcomed back visitors as the city of Chicago continues to slowly reopen.

Navy Pier has been closed for nearly three months as part of the state and city shutdown due to COVID-19.

Wednesday outdoor restaurant spaces, tour boats, parking garages and outdoor parks and piers opened.

"It feels like a little bit of hope is coming, like we got through this hard time," said Veronica Payton, visiting Navy Pier. "We can finally come back outside."

"And to just come to Navy Pier, obviously, where you can get that fresh breeze off the lake, it's amazing every time," added DeAnte Newell, Navy Pier visitor.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions

Atop the pier at Offshore, Chicago's largest rooftop which can hold 200 people on its deck, umbrellas were up and furniture was sanitized. There's touchless menus at every table that customers scan with their phones.

Staff have been hard at work spacing out the seating and using measures to keep customers safe.

"Our cleaning staff is constantly moving throughout the pier and making sure they are sanitizing high touch surfaces, tables, elevator buttons, all of that." Said Payal Patel, Navy Pier communications director.

"As soon as we learned that it was opening, we just took the opportunity to come out here and enjoy it," said Robert Lemus, visiting Navy Pier.

EMBED More News Videos

Parts of Navy Pier have welcomed back visitors as the city of Chicago continues to slowly reopen.



At Harry Caray's, not only are they using their large outdoor patio, but they have special partitions at the outdoor bar to keep both the customers and workers safe.

"One thing you will notice when you see our outdoor bar, we covered the entire thing with plexiglass, our host tent has a plexiglass shield," said Grant De Porter, president of the Harry Caray Restaurant Group. "We have a lot of distance between all of our tables. We probably have the most distance anywhere just by the way we designed it and then we have giant bathrooms for a lot of handwashing and sanitation."

The Navy Pier Ferris wheel and other rides remain closed, and The Chicago Children's Museum will not reopen yet. Fireworks on Wednesday and Saturday nights have been canceled through July 4th, and that includes Independence Day.

"This is a long time coming," Patel said. "We've been very anxious to get our outdoor spaces open and start the first phase of re-welcoming guests back to the pier safety."

There are social distancing ambassadors around Navy Pier to remind people to keep space between groups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisnavy pierreopening illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Mayor Lightfoot announces fund for Chicagoans who didn't get stimulus checks
Chicago infant died of COVID-19: autopsy
What to know about Illinois' COVID-19 cases
Chicago projected to have $700M budget shortfall, Mayor Lightfoot says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot announces fund for Chicagoans who didn't get stimulus checks
Off-duty CPD officer dies, woman critical after carbon monoxide leak
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
Thousands still without power after Tuesday storms
Chicago infant died of COVID-19: autopsy
Babynames.com makes statement honoring Black lives lost to police violence
Columbus statue thrown into lake in Richmond, Va.
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Few showers early, then clearing
Officer on paid leave after video shows Amazon driver's arrest
NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
Indiana moves to next phase with over 38K COVID-19 cases
$410M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona
More TOP STORIES News