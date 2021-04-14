obama library

Obama Presidential Center Chicago foundation work in Jackson Park set to begin

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Former Pres. Barack Obama library groundbreaking expected in Sept.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others will gather in Jackson Park Wednesday morning to announce the beginning of foundation work for the Obama Presidential Center.

The work being done will clear the way for construction to begin later in 2021.

The project is moving forward after a four-year federal review and other delays, including concerns by activists that the center would displace South Side residents.

RELATED: Obama Foundation unveils excerpt to be displayed on exterior of presidential center on South Side

The center is expected to generate 700,000 annual visitors and more than $3 billion in economic development.



Last month, it was revealed that an excerpt from former President Barack Obama's "You are America" speech that marked the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery, Alabama march for voting rights will be carved into the exterior of the center.





RELATED: City Council approves Obama Presidential Center plans

In addition to the presidential museum, the campus will include a branch of the Chicago Public Library, a program, activity and athletic center, a children's play area and a fruit and vegetable garden.
Related topics:
societychicagojackson parkmuseumsobama foundationmichelle obamaobama librarybarack obama
