Obama Presidential Center Chicago foundation work in Jackson Park set to begin

The work being done will clear the way for construction to begin later in 2021.
The project is moving forward after a four-year federal review and other delays, including concerns by activists that the center would displace South Side residents.
The center is expected to generate 700,000 annual visitors and more than $3 billion in economic development.
Last month, it was revealed that an excerpt from former President Barack Obama's "You are America" speech that marked the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery, Alabama march for voting rights will be carved into the exterior of the center.
In addition to the presidential museum, the campus will include a branch of the Chicago Public Library, a program, activity and athletic center, a children's play area and a fruit and vegetable garden.