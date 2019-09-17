Society

Oregon man survived cancer twice, then won $4.6 million in state lottery

BEND, Ore. -- Stu MacDonald of Bend, Oregon already considered himself a very lucky man. He survived cancer twice. Then he bought the winning ticket in the state lottery, worth $4.6 million!

Every week, his wife would tell him to "get the winning ticket." She forgot to tell him this time, but he ended up buying a ticket anyway.

"I am a very lucky guy," MacDonald said in a statement. "I survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing."

After the cash options and taxes, he's pocketing about $1.5 million. A cafe where he purchased the quick pick ticket got a selling bonus of $46,000, the lottery said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregonmoneycancerlottery
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in River North hit-and-run
Sextortion scams on the rise, FBI says
FBI Chicago will have first African American agent-in-charge
Saudi Arabia oil field attack jolts supply, causes oil prices to jump
Antonio Brown denies new sexual misconduct claim, lawyer says
Rod Stewart discloses successful treatment for prostate cancer
Homeowner scares off masked men who kicked in door
Show More
Program Note: Cubs game on Sept. 17 to air on CW26, 'Bachelor in Paradise' to air on ABC7
Shane Gillis dropped from cast of Saturday Night Live over racial slur
Motorcyclist killed in Arlington Heights crash: police
Active shooter drill to be held Tuesday morning at Water Tower Place
Toddler climbs out window of NYC building onto air conditioning unit
More TOP STORIES News