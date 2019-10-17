Society

Proposal calls for renaming Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point du Sable

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It may be Chicago's most famous roadway, but if a city alderman gets his way, Lake Shore Drive may get a new name.

Seventeenth Ward Alderman David Moore wants to the rename the road "Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Drive." The proposal before the Chicago City Council would rename the 17-mile stretch from Hollywood Boulevard to just south of 71st Street.

Du Sable is believed to be the first non-native settler in what would eventually become Chicago. He is memorialized with a statue near Michigan Avenue and the Chicago River. Du Sable is believed to have come to Chicago from Haiti.
