SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe graduation balances grief with celebration after shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Graduation held at Santa Fe High School weeks after shooting, Steven Romo reports. (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas --
It started like a typical high school graduation for Santa Fe's class of 2018, until the typical ceremony gave way to a heartbreaking tribute to the victims of the mass shooting.

Student leaders had the difficult job of balancing the grief their community is still feeling with the celebration they have for starting the next chapter of their lives.

"The events that transpired on May 18 have deeply effected many of us in this small community," valedictorian Corrigan Garcia said.

"So go make your life count for something worthy. Risk much," principal Rachel Blundell said.

Blundell also tried to help her students put into perspective the trauma they've all endured while also honoring the milestone they've reached.

"Run at such a pace that you show those who have fallen you're not just a high school graduate, you are a Santa Fe Indian," she said.

The victims killed were remembered at every turn. Some students were holding their pictures as they crossed the stage.

The graduates enter their next chapters different people than they were just days ago. But it's clear they continue on with support of their community and with a greater appreciation for how precious life really is.

"I urge you leave this stadium tonight and be brave. Be optimistic. Do this and each and everyone of us can make this world a better place," Garcia said.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.

Santa Fe HS substitute teacher injured in shooting attends graduation
EMBED More News Videos

Flo Rice, who was among the 13 injured in the Santa Fe High School shooting, was among the group of victims and survivors who visited with President Donald Trump on Thursday at Ellington Field.

Graduation signals time for healing and closure in Santa Fe
EMBED More News Videos

A sea of green and gold lines the streets as Santa Fe High School graduates mark the closing of a chapter that saw its share of both triumph and tragedy.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societySanta Fe High School shootinggraduationtexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Family of Santa Fe shooting victim Jared Black pens open letter
'FOUR MINUTES': Sheriff reveals new details in Santa Fe timeline
Chicago students hold walkout to call for gun control after Santa Fe HS shooting
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
More Santa Fe High School shooting
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News