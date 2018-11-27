See where Illinois ranks in study of most charitable states

CHICAGO (WLS) --Just in time for the giving season, a new study ranked Illinois the 16th most charitable state in the country.
The study, conducted by finance site WalletHub, rated states across two main categories: charitable giving and volunteering and service. Those categories were made of metrics such as volunteer hours per capita, average share of income donated and charities per capita. States were then scored on a 100-point scale.
Illinois scored 60.07 points and ranked 35th overall in the volunteering and service category and seventh in charitable giving. Illinois high charitable giving rating was apparently bolstered by Illinoisans' generous spirit: The state tied with New Hampshire for the second-highest percentage of the population that donates money.
Watch the video above to see which states ranked highest overall.
Minnesota took first place in volunteering and service and fourth place in charitable giving.
Nevada was named the least charitable state with a score of 47.91 points. In the volunteering and service category, it took 46th place and was 49th in charitable giving.
Across the country, states that voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election placed on average seven spots higher in the ranking than states that voted for Donald Trump, according to WalletHub's analysis of the study.
To view the rest of the state rankings, view the full study here.