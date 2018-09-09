SOCIETY

Student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank at Texas restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank

HOUSTON, Texas --
A University of Houston student said he wanted to see more Asian representation in McDonald's ad, so he made it happen by creating a knockoff advertisement and hanging it inside a Pearland restaurant.

Jevh M. says he and a friend went to some pretty great lengths to seeing their faces on the wall of the McDonald's.

Together, they created a pretty realistic ad, had it blown up and then dressed as employees using a McDonald's employee uniform found at a thrift shop.

After hanging the photo, the pair went back and found it was still greeting visitors more than seven weeks later.

Jevh shared how it all went down in a YouTube video posted on Sunday.

No word yet on whether McDonald's will allow the photo to remain on the wall.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymcdonald'sadvertisinguniversity of houstonasian americanTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet
Universal playground gives all Oak Brook children a place to play
14-year-old North Lawndale twins Floyd and Lloyd Russell start high school
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
More Society
Top Stories
Woman allegedly bound with duct tape, sexually assaulted at River North hotel
Man charged in connection with West Town sex assault
3 shot, 1 killed in Elgin parking lot
Woman charged with murder after running over boyfriend with vehicle at St. Charles resort
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Sheriff wants to house inmates in semi trailers
Man stabbed on State Street in Loop
Florence becomes hurricane, heads toward East Coast
Show More
Several Tucson-area hospitals receive bomb threats
Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Suspects may have posed as ride share drivers in Near North Side robbery
More News