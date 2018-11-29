SOCIETY

Visitation held for Mercy Hospital shooting victim Dr. Tamara O'Neal

EMBED </>More Videos

Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Dr. Tamara O'Neal, murdered last week at her workplace, Mercy Hospital, by her ex-fiancé.

By
LAPORTE, Ind. (WLS) --
Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Dr. Tamara O'Neal, murdered last week at her workplace, Mercy Hospital, by her ex-fiancé.

A visitation for O'Neal was held in her hometown of LaPorte, Indiana, Thursday evening.

Aretha Wigfall recalled chatting with O'Neal at church the day before her death about where she was spending Thanksgiving. It seemed like any other Sunday.

"I guess I'm not really accepting it. She's a beautiful soul, real beautiful person. I guess I'm not really ready for her to be gone," Wigfall said.

RELATED: Slain Mercy Hospital doctor was 'simply the best,' colleague says

A day later, O'Neal's former fiancé reportedly came to reclaim the engagement ring he had given her and shot her dead in the parking lot before fatally shooting Samuel Jimenez, a Chicago police officer who responded to the shooting, and Dayna Less, a pharmacy resident who was just getting off an elevator at work.
O'Neal's story touched people who never knew her. Vina Kelly traveled to LaPorte from Chicago to pay her respects.

"I saw her parents on TV said they had forgiven the guy, and I thought, 'They shared her with Chicago, why not come out and support?'" she said.

Dr. O'Neal is the final victim of the Mercy Hospital shooting to be laid to rest. A funeral at the First Church of God in LaPorte is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

RELATED COVERAGE
Mercy Hospital shooting: 4 dead, including Chicago officer Samuel Jimenez
Mercy Hospital shooting: Slain doctor was 'simply the best,' colleague says
Mercy Hospital shooting: Slain pharmacy resident was 'best and brightest star,' dad says
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson: Heroic actions saved lives in Mercy Hospital shooting
Chicago police mourn rookie officer Samuel Jimenez
Mercy Hospital shooter shot himself, but killed by police bullet
Illinois State Police investigating Mercy Hospital shooter's gun permits
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymemorialpolice officer killedmass shootingchicago shootingchicago violencefuneralgun violenceengagementdoctorsnursespharmacistdomestic violencewoman shotwoman killedpolice officer shotBronzevilleChicagoLa Porte
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mourners pay respect to slain CPD officer Samuel Jimenez
Memorial held for slain CPD officer Samuel Jimenez
State police investigating Mercy Hospital shooter's gun permits
Edison Park holds Turkey Trot as community mourns fallen CPD Officer Jimenez
Mother of patient treated by slain Mercy doctor grateful for son's health on Thanksgiving
Cardinal Cupich to serve as main celebrant for funeral fallen CPD Officer Samuel Jimenez
SOCIETY
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
3 performing and visual arts events to look forward to in Chicago this weekend
Holiday must-have: Alexa-enabled Big Mouth Billy Bass
Letter to Santa ends up at NYC bar, but wishes still come true
More Society
Top Stories
Ald. Ed Burke's Chicago offices raided by FBI
Falling ice closes some downtown Chicago streets
McDonald murder witness testifies in case of cops accused of cover-up
Chicago survivor of school fire recalls terrifying ordeal 60 years later
Payless opens fake luxury shoe store selling $600 shoes
Body of 6-month-old found in landfill; mother charged
Lincoln Yards developers to reveal scaled back plans to appease neighbors
Bumbling burglar gets caught with pants down
Show More
Cubs trade Tommy La Stella to Angels
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Arlington Heights police need help identifying hospital locker thief
Starbucks to block porn on its wifi
More News