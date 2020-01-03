Society

Wife's billboard campaign helps husband find life-saving kidney donor

MADISON, Wisconsin -- After a difficult battle with chronic kidney disease, a Wisconsin man has a new lease on life.

"I would never have thought that here we are, the beginning of 2020 and having a new kidney, which gives us a new life," said Karen Buelow.

WDJT reports last September, Karen launched a digital campaign called Kidney4Tom.com in an attempt to find someone willing to donate a kidney to her husband Tom.

The campaign included billboards all across Milwaukee.

It was successful, and there were nearly 40 applicants wanting to donate. In fact, UW-Health saw an increase in donors because of the campaign.

In November, the Buelow's finally got the call they'd been waiting for.

"The call came and and it was remarkable, and within five minutes my phone was ringing and it was Tom," she said. "We've got a match, we've got a match!"

Tom underwent the life-saving surgery on Jan. 2. His donor is a complete stranger who saw the original story on the campaign on WDJT and stepped up.

"He saw it, he was moved and went to fill out the form," Karen said. "He felt called by God."

Karen says all were teary-eyed when Tom met his hero.

"They stood next to each other and it was just so remarkable that they kind of looked alike...him and Tom looked like they belonged together."

After surgery, Tom will remain in the hospital for about a week after the surgery, followed by more visits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsintransplantkidney transplantsurgerycampaignfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy to be conducted after man dies in confrontation with CPD in Belmont Central
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Teen boy charged in violent robbery at Lake Red Line station in Loop
Woman robbed on CTA Red Line in Loop; 3 in custody
2 toddlers killed at South Shore high-rise ID'd
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
Show More
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman found in cage in his van
'Hamilton' to end Chicago run with final show Sunday
2 stabbed, 1 fatally, at TX retail plaza; Suspect jumps off roof
Man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink: Police
Video rental store a community hub for movie lovers
More TOP STORIES News