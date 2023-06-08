WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

There's 40 years of pride in the City of Brotherly Love Softball League

By6abc Digital Staff Localish logo
Thursday, June 8, 2023 11:47PM
40 years of pride for City of Brotherly Love Softball League.
EMBED <>More Videos

Over 40 years, it has grown from an informal gathering to an organized league with a commissioner, inclusive divisions, varying competition levels, more than 650 participants and 32 teams.

PHILADELPHIA -- The City of Brotherly Love Softball League is celebrating 40 years of play.

The league is made up of players who identify as LGBTQIA+ and allies.

Over 40 years, it has grown from an informal gathering to an organized league with a commissioner, inclusive divisions, varying competition levels, more than 650 participants and 32 teams.

Sunday is gameday and the fields at Fairmount Park are packed with families, grilling and lots of softball.

And although the games are competitive, the goal is to create a social outlet for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW