Over 40 years, it has grown from an informal gathering to an organized league with a commissioner, inclusive divisions, varying competition levels, more than 650 participants and 32 teams.

There's 40 years of pride in the City of Brotherly Love Softball League

PHILADELPHIA -- The City of Brotherly Love Softball League is celebrating 40 years of play.

The league is made up of players who identify as LGBTQIA+ and allies.

Over 40 years, it has grown from an informal gathering to an organized league with a commissioner, inclusive divisions, varying competition levels, more than 650 participants and 32 teams.

Sunday is gameday and the fields at Fairmount Park are packed with families, grilling and lots of softball.

And although the games are competitive, the goal is to create a social outlet for the LGBTQIA+ community.