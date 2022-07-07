Committee selected by Mayor Lightfoot reportedly to recommend Soldier Field dome study

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot might soon consider whether to add a dome to the top of Soldier Field.
The mayor formed a committee to look at ways to bring more people to the lakefront and Museum Campus.
Crain's Chicago Business reports that committee will recommend a study on whether to put a dome on Soldier Field. That could open up the stadium for more events, year-round.
"There's a tremendous amount of assets there. There are things that I think we can do to really enhance the experience on a year-round basis and not just thinking about 10 home games for the Bears. Obviously, Soldier Field is a big part of the discussion."
The discussion comes while the Chicago Bears consider moving from Soldier Field, to the site of the old Arlington Racecourse. Mayor Lightfoot said she hopes to convince the team to stay in the city.
