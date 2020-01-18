Miguel Villalon, soldier from Aurora killed in Afghanistan, to be laid to rest in Texas

DOVER, Del. (WLS) -- A U.S. soldier from Aurora that was killed in Afghanistan will be laid to rest in his family's hometown in Texas.

The body of Private First Class Miguel Villalon of Aurora returned to U.S. soil at Dover Air Force Base Tuesday night.

Villalon, 21, was one of two soldiers killed Saturday when their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in Kandahar Province in Afghanistan.

Villalon joined the Army in 2018 and this was his first combat deployment.

Aurora community honors local US soldier killed in Afghanistan by roadside bomb

Villalon was part of the ROTC program at East Aurora, the largest program in the country with 600 students. But his instructor Retired Chief Petty Officer George Allen says Villalon stood out. He was a captain of the physical drill team and a leader.

RELATED: Soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Al-Shabab terrorist attack at Kenyan military base

George Allen says he interacted with Villalon daily while he attended the school.

"He was the type of person that when he decided he was going to do something, he did it 100 percent and was committed to it," Allen said.

The city of Aurora is planning a vigil and memorial ceremony after his funeral down south.

Details will be made public next week.
