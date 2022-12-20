'General Hospital' actress Sonya Eddy dies at 55

Sonya Eddy, known for her role on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital," has died. She was 55.

Details about her death were not released, but Executive Producer Frank Valentini issued the following statement:

"I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurses' station will now be a bit dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed."

Friend and fellow actress Octavia Spencer posted on Instagram that she passed away Monday, saying "the world lost another creative angel."

Eddy made her debut on the show in March 2006 as Epiphany Johnson, head nurse of General Hospital.

Over the years, Eddy also appeared in several films and television shows, including "Fresh Off the Boat," "Seinfeld" and "Glee."

