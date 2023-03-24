Parents of children at a South Holland daycare center were told by staff that a gun discharged Thursday inside the center while children were present.

Gun brought by child goes off in Happy Days daycare in South Holland, officials say

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Parents of children at a South Holland daycare center were told by staff that a gun discharged Thursday inside the center while children were present.

The center was closed Friday. Its owner and director told ABC7 the staff is shaken by the incident, in which they said a 9-year-old student coming for after-school care set down his backpack and a gun inside went off.

Fortunately no one was hurt, and we are told a staffer quickly moved the backpack away from the children and kept them safe and calm.

A spokesperson for the village of South Holland said, "An investigation is underway related to an apparent unintentional discharge of a weapon at a facility located at 831 E. 162nd St., South Holland. Due to the involvement of a juvenile, further details cannot be released at this time."

ABC7 has confirmed the child attended Greenwood Elementary and had been picked up by Happy Days daycare staff from school.

Friday school administrators shared information with parents, saying in part, "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a local daycare involving a District 150 student..... Please know the safety of our students and staff is top priority in District 150."

One parent, who asked not to share her name, said she got a message from Greenwood Elementary, but only learned a weapon was involved in the incident after talking with her child.

"Just really shocked that they didn't let us know that involved a weapon because that's really scary," she said.

The daycare is expected to reopen Monday. The center director's declined an interview but told ABC7 that their prayers are with the child involved and his family.