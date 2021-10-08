South Holland gas station shooting leaves 1 injured, SUV riddled with bullet holes

By Alexis McAdams
EMBED <>More Videos

South Holland gas station shooting leaves 1 injured

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting at a gas station in South Holland Friday afternoon that left one person injured.

A maroon SUV could be seen riddled with bullet holes at the Shell gas station on E. 162nd Street as investigators took photographs and collected evidence.

Witnesses said they saw three men approach someone pumping gas and open fire. They said they heard at least four shots. Someone inside the gas station called 911.

The scene remains active. Investigators did not provide any information on the victim's condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south hollandshootinggas station
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CFD firefighter dies from COVID-19: 'last thing any of us saw coming'
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Video shows White Sox fan getting sucker punched by Astros fan
Large pothole on EB I-80 in Joliet damages cars
Good Samaritans hold down Lakeview rideshare robbery suspect
Carol Stream woman gets jail time for Yellowstone grizzly encounter
Man speaks out after nearly dying in Eisenhower Expy. shooting
Show More
Chicago resident is state's 1st West Nile virus death this year
Joliet man charged in shooting of Grundy Co. sheriff deputy
Behind Chippendales was founder who orchestrated murder-for-hire plots
2 older men fatally shot in Brighton Park apartment, 1 ID'd: police
IL reports 2,744 COVID cases, 35 deaths
More TOP STORIES News