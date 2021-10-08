South Holland gas station shooting leaves 1 injured, SUV riddled with bullet holes

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting at a gas station in South Holland Friday afternoon that left one person injured.A maroon SUV could be seen riddled with bullet holes at the Shell gas station on E. 162nd Street as investigators took photographs and collected evidence.Witnesses said they saw three men approach someone pumping gas and open fire. They said they heard at least four shots. Someone inside the gas station called 911.The scene remains active. Investigators did not provide any information on the victim's condition.