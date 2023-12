A man was shot and killed Saturday night in the South Loop, Chicago police said.

Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death inside car in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed Saturday night in the South Loop.

The 32-year-old victim was found dead in the driver's seat of an SUV around 9:16 p.m. near South State Street and East Cermak Road, Chicago police said.

He was shot more than once in the chest, police said.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

