Chicago police release photo of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run involving community activist Andrew Holmes' sister

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a picture of the truck they say hit and seriously injured a woman on the South Side.

The photo shows a white Dodge Ram quad cab with a black tailgate.

The truck was last seen near 79th Street and Martin Luther King Drive. That's just blocks from where police said the truck's driver hit 58-year-old Cassandra Holmes on Wednesday.

Holmes is the sister of well-known community activist Andrew Holmes, who said his sister's surgery has been postponed until the swelling in her knee goes down. She suffered two fractures and is still in a lot of pain, Andrew Holmes said.

RELATED: Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes' sister injured in hit-and-run on South Side
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes' younger sister Cassandra was injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.



"I lost my older sister," he said, choking up, "I didn't want to lose my baby sister."

Andrew Holmes' daughter was also a victim of violence. She was shot and killed in Indianapolis in 2015.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Chicago police at (312) 745- 4521.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogrand crossinghit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News