10K to march in South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade, street closures expected: organizers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Organizers of the South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade call it the largest community-based parade outside of Ireland, and it will step off on Sunday.

The parade begins at noon at 103rd and Western. It ends at 115th and Western. Street closures will be in place for the event.

It's going to be another chilly day, so make sure you come bundled up in as much green as you can. The parade lasts two hours, so you're going to be outside for quite some time.

The parade has a rich and beloved history in this community. It's been taking place annually since 1979, nearly 45 years ago.

The grand marshals of the parade are the chaplains of the Chicago fire and police departments.

An organizer said there are 10,000 people expected to march in this parade. You can also expect marching bands, bagpipes and more floats.

Organizers also said to get here early, since the streets are expected to be filled with thousands of people.