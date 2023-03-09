Chicago police funeral: Andres Vasquez Lasso mourned at St. Rita of Cascia: Watch Live

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A funeral will be held Thursday morning for fallen Chicago police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso.

The funeral service will be held at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, the same church where fallen Officer Ella French was remembered less than two years ago.

At the visitation Wednesday, there was a huge turnout of law enforcement at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn, where long lines of people waited to pay their final respects to the officer who died protecting his community.

Photos shared from the Chicago Police Department show officers saluting the casket of the five-year veteran, which was draped in the Chicago flag.

Cook County Sheriff's deputies and the Chicago Fire Department were among the many mourners there to pay respect to the 32-year-old officer.

Those who have felt this magnitude of grief before, Gold Star Families who have lost a loved one on the job at CPD, were also there to show support for this devastated family.

Among them was Sandra Wortham, whose brother, Thomas, was a CPD officer killed during a robbery in 2010.

"It's very important for us to be here, as difficult as it is, because we know what this family's going through, we know what they will go through, and we know how important it was for us to see the support of not only the Chicago Police Department, but also the families who have experienced a similar loss," Wortham said.

Vasquez Lasso died last Wednesday after being shot at close range while chasing down an armed domestic violence suspect in Gage Park.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders are expected to attend Thursday's Mass.

It begins at 10 a.m.

