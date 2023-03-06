ABC7 Chicago to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Chicago with live parade special

Everyone's Irish around St. Patrick's Day, and ABC 7's going all-in on the green to showcase one of Chicago's most cherished traditions, the 68th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, airing Saturday, March 11 at 12:30 p.m.

ABC7's LIVE, two-hour broadcast will embrace the sights, sounds and fun of an Irish celebration in Chicago along with highlights of another famous Chicago tradition, dyeing the Chicago River green, a yearly event since 1962.

ABC 7's honorary Irish hosts, anchor Judy Hsu and Meteorologist Larry Mowry, will be in the broadcast booth and will be providing parade color commentary along with Karen Ryan, producer of a documentary detailing the history of Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade. ABC 7 Reporter Liz Nagy will cover all the excitement and pageantry on the street.

ABC7's parade coverage will feature perennial favorites including bagpipers, Irish step dancers, floats, marching bands and marching politicians that make this one of the most celebrated events in Chicago.

The 2023 parade theme is "Recognizing Workers' Rights," with Timothy Drea, president of the Illinois AFL-CIO, serving as the grand marshal. CLLR Danny Collins, Mayor of Cork County, Ireland, is the guest of honor.

And no St. Patrick's Day parade is complete without the smiling Irish eyes of the queen. This year's reigning monarch is Casey Doherty who, when not performing her royal duties, works in Chicago as a data privacy consultant. She is a graduate of Northwestern University and DePaul Law School.

Casey said, "It's an amazing honor representing Chicago's Irish community and Plumbers Local Union 130. I've been on the St. Patrick's Day court twice before and as they saying goes, 'the third time is the charm." It also makes being queen that much more meaningful."

The St. Patrick's Day parade, which will run south to north on Columbus Drive, is organized by the Chicago Plumber's Union Local 130, James F. Coyne, general chairman of parade.

About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago

