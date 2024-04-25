Southwest Airlines reducing flights out of O'Hare this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Southwest Airlines is reducing service out of O'Hare International Airport this summer.

The low-cost carrier, which has flown out of Midway since 1985, started running some flights out of O'Hare in 2021. And while the O'Hare expansion is just a fraction of their roughly 250 flights out of Chicago each day, there will still be less of them come summer.

The airline's schedule at O'Hare will be cut by more than one third. Southwest said it's largely because it's getting fewer planes than expected from Boeing.

The impact at Midway is much milder, with Southwest's flight schedule only expected to drop 1%.