Southwest Airlines employees picket outside corporate party in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of Southwest Airlines employees picketed outside a corporate party in Wrigleyville Monday over a new contract.

"We don't feel like partying, so we're here to protest, said Lyn Montgomery, president and lead negotiator for TWU Local 556. "Enough is enough, and we're demanding more collectively, with unity today."

The crowd of protesters includes include off-duty Southwest flight attendants, who say they are long overdue for a new contract.

"It's been four and a half years since flight attendants received a raise and it's just been too long and we need to see that we exceed the industry," Montgomery said.

Montgomery said in addition to improved wages, union workers are demanding what they call better benefits and improved working conditions.

"Southwest Airlines is having a lot of problems and flight attendants have been there during the December meltdown, during other irregular operations and Southwest airlines has rewarded itself, they have rewarded executives and they have yet to pay and invest with their," she said.

Southwest Airlines released a statement, saying, "We're aware that some off-duty Crew Members are participating in informational picketing today. Southwest Airlines respects the rights of our Employees to express their opinions. For 52 years, we've maintained a legendary Southwest Culture that honors our valued Employees, and we'll continue to listen and address concerns as we work to support the needs of our People and airline."

The group said they plan to picket for several hours Monday afternoon before rallying outside the airline's corporate part.