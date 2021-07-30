'Real-life' SpongeBob and Patrick discovered in Atlantic Ocean by NOAA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10595036" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 4-year-old boy from Brooklyn purchased more than $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon without his mother's knowledge.

*laugh* I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge bob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retreiver seamount 1885 m pic.twitter.com/fffKNKMFjP — Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) July 27, 2021

It looks like SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star might have been spotted outside of Bikini Bottom.A marine biologist posted a picture of a yellow sea sponge sitting next to a pink starfish in the Atlantic Ocean.The sea creatures closely resemble the cartoon characters SpongeBob and Patrick from television show "SpongeBob SquarePants."Christopher Mah, a researcher affiliated with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tweeted "I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge bob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retreiver seamount 1885 m" along with a picture of the Hertwigia (sponge) and Chondraster (starfish).