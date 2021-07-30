animals

'Real-life' SpongeBob and Patrick discovered in Atlantic Ocean by NOAA

It looks like SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star might have been spotted outside of Bikini Bottom.

A marine biologist posted a picture of a yellow sea sponge sitting next to a pink starfish in the Atlantic Ocean.

The sea creatures closely resemble the cartoon characters SpongeBob and Patrick from television show "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Christopher Mah, a researcher affiliated with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tweeted "I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge bob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retreiver seamount 1885 m" along with a picture of the Hertwigia (sponge) and Chondraster (starfish).

