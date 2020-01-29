Sports

Kobe calls himself 'girl dad' in sweet 'SportsCenter' interview about parenting

"SportsCenter" anchor Elle Duncan recounted the one and only time she met Kobe Bryant at a 2018 ESPN event in New York.

As many are recounting the moments they shared with the famed athlete, Duncan recalled the conversation she had with Bryant about parenthood and the gratitude they shared for raising daughters.

"I asked if he wanted more children, and he said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but we were sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl, and I was like four girls, are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel? And without hesitation, he said, 'I would have five more girls if I could. I am a girl dad.,'" she said.

Duncan drew back tears and added, "The only small source of comfort for me, was knowing that he died doing what he loved the most, being a dad-- being a girl dad."

The fatal helicopter crash took place on Sunday and claimed the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.
