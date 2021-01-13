FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died

The manufacturer of Sportmix pet foods first recalled some products last month after it was discovered it may contain deadly levels of a type of mold.
As of Monday, the FDA said it is aware of more than 70 pets that have died and more than 80 that have gotten sick after eating Sportmix pet food.
The FDA says not all of the cases have officially been confirmed as aflatoxin poisoning through laboratory testing or veterinary record review.
But now the company is adding products that contain corn to the recall list.
Some of the symptoms reported include fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea. In some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but not show other symptoms.
Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products and consult their veterinarian, especially if their pet is showing any sign of illness.
Newest list of recalled products:
Lots of the following pet food products have been recalled if the date/lot code includes an expiration date on or before "07/09/22" and includes "05" in the date/lot code, which identifies products made in the Oklahoma plant:
Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk, 40 lb. bag
Pro Pac Performance Puppy, 40 lb. bag
Splash Fat Cat 32%, 50 lb. bag
Nunn Better Maintenance, 50 lb. bag
Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag
Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag
Sportmix Maintenance, 44 lb. bag
Sportmix Maintenance, 50 lb. bag
Sportmix High Protein, 50 lb. bag
Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag
Sportmix Stamina, 44 lb. bag
Sportmix Stamina, 50 lb. bag
Sportmix Bite Size, 40 lb. bag
Sportmix Bite Size, 44 lb. bag
Sportmix High Energy, 44 lb. bag
Sportmix High Energy, 50 lb. bag
Sportmix Premium Puppy, 16.5 lb. bag
Sportmix Premium Puppy, 33 lb. bag
The original list of recalled pet food products include:
-Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag
Exp 03/02/22/05/L2
Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
-Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
-Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
-Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
-Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
-Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
