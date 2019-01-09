Denver reached agreement with Bears’ DC Vic Fangio to become the Broncos’ next head coach, sources tell me and @DanGrazianoESPN. It will be a four-year deal plus a team option for a fifth, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2019

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has reached an agreement with the Denver Broncos to become their new head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.Schefter reports that Fangio will have a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth year.Fangio has been the defensive coordinator for the Bears since 2015, first under head coach John Fox and then under Matt Nagy. The Bears' defense under Fangio gave up the fewest points per-game in the NFL last season as the team went 12-4 and won the NFL North Division.Shortly after the news broke, Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara tweeted, "#cursewords."Before coming to the Bears, Fangio, 60, was a defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford. It is not known who will replace Fangio as defensive coordinator with the Bears.Fangio replaces fired head coach Vance Joseph, who led the Broncos to an 11-21 record in two seasons.