Chicago Bears arrive in London ahead of game with Oakland Raiders

LONDON (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears arrived in London Friday morning as they prepare to take on the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

The Bears wanted to stay on their pre-game routine this week, which is why they remained at Halas Hall to practice before flying out Thursday night.

The plan is for them to quickly acclimate to the time change, with players going straight from the airport to team meetings.

Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, who is out with a concussion, and offensive lineman Ted Larsen did not make the trip, with Larsen's absence potentially meaning good news for Kyle Long as he tries to get back on the field.

There are already lots of Chicago fans in London decked out in navy and orange.

" My friends and I said let's go!" said Lynn Blaszak, Bears fan. "We want to cheer on our team. They've been doing really good. Unfortunately Trubisky's hurt. But the team has that defense. I'm just really excited to be here."

The game will be played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and kicks off at noon Chicago time.
