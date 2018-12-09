SPORTS

BEARS WIN: Goldman, dominant defense leads Bears over Rams 15-6

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Eddie Goldman led a dominant effort by the defense, and the Chicago Bears shut down Jared Goff and Los Angeles' high-powered offense in a 15-6 victory over the NFC West champion Rams on Sunday night.

The Rams (11-2) missed a chance to secure a first-round playoff bye and fell into a tie with New Orleans for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Goff threw a career-high four interceptions and was sacked three times, with Goldman getting to him for a tiebreaking safety early in the third quarter.

Bradley Sowell became the first Bears offensive lineman in 11 years with a touchdown reception when he caught a 2-yarder from Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter.
